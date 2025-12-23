EAK Digital Wins Best Web3 Marketing & PR Agency Of The Year At Entrepreneur Magazine Leadership Awards 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global Web3 marketing and public relations agency EAK Digital has been named the Best Web3 Marketing & PR Agency of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards 2025, highlighting the agency's consistency and impact in building visibility, trust and authority for Web3 brands at a global scale.









EAK Digital wins Best Web3 Marketing & PR Agency of the Year award

This recognition serves as a testament to EAK Digital's nine-year track record of delivering Tier 1 PR services with earned media coverage in outlets such as CNBC, Forbes, CNN, CoinDesk, and Decrypt. The award showcases the agency's strength in building high-impact KOL relationships that translate influence into credibility and achieve measurable brand impact.

As the organizer of some of the industry's most influential events including Istanbul Blockchain Week, BlockDown Festival and DefaiCon, EAK Digital has played a central role in shaping the global conversation and driving innovation across the Web3 industry.

Receiving the Best Web3 Marketing Agency of the Year distinction places EAK Digital among the region's most influential contributors to the future of digital assets, blockchain technology, and decentralized ecosystems. The judging committee highlighted the agency's deep sector expertise, measurable results for clients, and its role in elevating the standards of Web3 marketing, public relations, and communications.

“Our industry demands more than technical understanding; it requires clarity, trust, and the ability to translate complex innovation into clear messaging for diverse audiences. That is where our marketing and PR approach stands out,” said Erhan Korhaliller, Founder and CEO of EAK Digital.

“Being recognized at the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards is an honor, and it reflects the effort our team has put into pushing Web3 marketing and PR forward. We remain committed to helping the builders of this industry stand out, scale, and lead,” Korhaliller said.

EAK Digital is renowned for driving growth and visibility for projects in the crypto and AI industry, offering global public relations, influencer and KOL marketing campaigns, performance marketing, social media management, go-to-market strategy, event management, community management, SEO, and content creation services. The agency is committed to ensuring clients achieve top-tier exposure and optimal market positioning.

Founded in 2016, EAK Digital has built a strong reputation for delivering results and strategic value for its diverse clientele, securing valuable press coverage. Its successful track record includes partnerships with leading Web3 projects such as Binance, Sui, Gate, OKX, and demonstrating its ability to provide top services in an ever-expanding industry.

This accolade comes at a time when Web3 companies across the region are entering a new phase of maturity, driven by clearer regulation, institutional adoption, and the rising demand for specialized strategic communication designed for crypto's specific needs.

About EAK Digital

EAK Digital is the full-stack marketing, events and public relations agency trusted by the biggest names in blockchain since 2016. With offices in Dubai, London and Istanbul, we have the reach and expertise to bring projects, platforms, and institutions into the Web3 future. Our network of influencers, media partners, and industry leaders ensures your message reaches the right audience, at the right time, through the right voices. When it comes to events, communications, and strategic growth, we don't just participate-we lead.

