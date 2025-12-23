Auto Care Plus Welcomes Northwood Garage To Its Growing New Hampshire Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition preserves a 70-year legacy of family-owned automotive care in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, NH - [December 23, 2025], Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Care Plus, a trusted name in full-service automotive repair across New England, announced today the acquisition of Northwood Garage, a family-owned repair shop that has proudly served the Northwood community since 1955.

Founded by the Grant family and most recently led by Jim and Linda Grant, Northwood Garage has been a cornerstone of the community for seven decades, earning the trust of generations of families through honest work, local relationships, and a deep commitment to their integrity.

The acquisition marks Auto Care Plus's 19th location across New England, and its 14th in New Hampshire.

“Northwood Garage is exactly the kind of business we're proud to welcome into the Auto Care Plus family,” said John Manelas, brand president of Auto Care Plus.“For seventy years the Grant family has built something truly special in their community. Our commitment is to honor that legacy, support the team, and continue delivering the same trusted service Northwood has always known.”

After running the family business for 26 years, Jim and Linda Grant made the thoughtful decision to retire, confident that Auto Care Plus would protect their value and reputation their family worked hard to build.

“Deciding to pass the torch wasn't easy, but it was important to us that Northwood Garage remained in good hands,” said Jim Grant, owner of Northwood Garage.“Auto Care Plus echoes the same values we have lived by for decades. Knowing our team and community will continue to be cared for gives us great peace of mind as we begin this next chapter.”

Northwood Garage will continue serving the Northwood community as part of the Auto Care Plus network. Existing staff will remain in place, ensuring familiar faces, local expertise, and the same commitment to quality service that customers have come to rely on.

About Auto Care Plus Tire & Service

Established in 1984 by lifelong New Englanders John and Karen Manelas, Auto Care Plus Tire & Service, a Straightaway brand, has evolved from a modest four-bay garage in Merrimack, NH into one of the region's most respected names in automotive repair. Grounded in a legacy of skilled service, local pride, and lasting customer relationships, Auto Care Plus remains committed to its brand promise:“Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life's miles.” With comprehensive automotive services and a deep connection to the communities it serves, Auto Care Plus is committed to keeping both the vehicles and neighborhoods they serve running strong.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit

