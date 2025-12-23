Markram Embraces Fresh Challenge At Durban's Super Giants Ahead Of New SA20 Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) After three successful seasons at Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), South African star Aiden Markram said he is looking forward to embracing a new challenge of captaining Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in Season 4 of SA20, starting on December 26.

In Markram, DSG have acquired the league's most successful captain and the only one to have led South Africa to a Men's Cricket World Cup final. Markram steered the SEC to three consecutive finals and has demonstrated a proven ability to extract peak performances from his players.

Speaking to IANS in the JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4, Markram, the right-handed opener, outlined his approach to leading a new franchise, particularly with the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup to come immediately after the end of the competition.

"New team, obviously exciting. You don't want to put too many expectations and additional pressures on players. I think it's a month and a time of year in South Africa that all the players thoroughly enjoy, and that should be sort of the way you go about things," Markram said.

"As sportsmen, naturally, no one likes losing, and everybody wants to win, and you let that natural competitiveness come out on the field. But off the field and in between games, I think it's really important that guys have a really fun time in South Africa and enjoy what South Africa has to offer. Naturally, on the field, you try to deliver a winning performance and get competitive," he added.

The tournament comes at a time when South African cricket has experienced a notable resurgence in men's ICC events – making the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, becoming runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and winning the 2025 World Test Championship Final.

League commissioner and former South African skipper Graeme Smith credited the players for their recent success while highlighting SA20's role in developing talent.

"Credit needs to go to the players and the national team for their performance over the last couple of years. Seeing the squad depth and the performances they've put in has been a proud thing to watch and be a part of, so credit must go to them.

"Our role at SA20 from the beginning, we've always said that we want to put 50-60 players on the global map every year, expose them to the best possible cricket in front of big crowds, big production, and start to really help develop the player pool around the national teams.

"Over the last couple of years, we've certainly seen a lot of players develop their game, go from being talented youngsters to great international cricketers. Along that journey, hopefully we'll start to see that squad depth and the number of players that can play for South Africa really develop," he concluded.

