MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Main Street Pediatric Dentistry Announces Launch of Early Childhood Dental Health Initiative in Belmont Main Street Pediatric Dentistry announces the launch of a new early childhood dental health initiative aimed at helping families establish strong oral health foundations for their children.

December 23, 2025 9:43 AM EST | Source: GetFeatured

Belmont, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Main Street Pediatric Dentistry has launched a comprehensive early childhood dental health initiative, focusing on providing families with the tools and knowledge to support their children's oral health from an early age. The initiative is designed to address the growing interest among parents for early dental care and preventive measures.









Main Street Pediatric Dentistry Announces Launch of Early Childhood Dental Health Initiative in Belmont



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



As parents become more aware of the benefits of early intervention, many are seeking ways to establish healthy oral habits for their children before significant dental issues arise. The American Dental Association recommends that children have their first dental visit by age one, but studies show that many parents delay this milestone. The new initiative from Main Street Pediatric Dentistry aims to close this gap by encouraging earlier dental visits and providing guidance on preventive care to help prevent issues such as cavities, misalignment, and the need for future dental treatments.

In addition to preventing dental problems, the early childhood dental health initiative will help contribute to better overall health, as oral health can influence a child's development, including speech and eating habits. By addressing oral health from an early age, the initiative aims to support not only dental well-being but also the child's general health.

"Every child deserves gentle, compassionate dental care that builds confidence and establishes positive associations with oral health," said Dr. Matthew Savage, founder of Main Street Pediatric Dentistry of Belmont. "By getting children in early - starting at age one - we can prevent problems before they start and help families develop the knowledge and tools needed to maintain excellent oral health throughout their child's growing years. Our goal is to make every visit a positive experience that children actually look forward to."

With the launch of the program, Main Street Pediatric Dentistry remains focused on establishing effective home care routines, discussing healthy dietary choices, and providing guidance on developmental milestones that impact oral health.

Families interested in scheduling their child's first dental visit or learning more about the early childhood dental health initiative can visit mainstpediatricdentistry.

About Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry, located in Belmont, NC, provides professional dental care for children with a focus on early intervention and prevention. Led by Dr. Matthew Savage, the practice focuses on creating a positive experience for young patients through prevention-focused care. Services include preventive dental exams, cleanings, restorative care, sedation options, same-day appointments for dental emergencies, and specialized treatments for children with unique needs. The team is dedicated to building healthy, lifelong smiles in a comfortable and supportive environment. For more information, visit mainstpediatricdentistry.

Email: ...

Media Contact









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Name

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

Contact name

Dr. Matthew Savage

Contact phone

(980) 990-2878

Contact address

118 North Main Street

City

Belmont

State

NC

Zip

28012

Country

United States

Url



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: GetFeatured