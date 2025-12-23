Deputy Chairman Of Security Council Of Russian Federation Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
I congratulate You on Your birthday.
Thanks to Your efforts, the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved tangible results in strengthening statehood and improving the socio-economic well-being of the population.
I hope for the further deepening of bilateral ties, including through the All-Russian political party "United Russia" and the "New Azerbaijan" Party, in the interests of the peoples of our countries.
I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, happiness, and all the very best,'' the letter reads.
