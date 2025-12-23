Biblical Scholar Dr. Jason Staples To Speak On 'All Israel Will Be Saved' At Founded In Truth Fellowship

MENAFN - GetNews)



ROCK HILL, SC - Founded in Truth Fellowship (foundedintruth ) announces a special full day Shabbat teaching event featuring Dr. Jason A. Staples, acclaimed biblical scholar and Cambridge University Press author, on Saturday, January 10th, 2026.

Dr. Staples will deliver the Shabbat morning message during worship services beginning at 11:00 AM, followed by an in depth afternoon presentation at 12:45 PM exploring one of the most debated passages in Pauline theology: "All Israel will be saved" in Romans 11.

What Makes This Event Significant

Dr. Staples' research has fundamentally reshaped how scholars understand Paul's theology and Israelite identity in the Second Temple period. His work provides crucial insight for anyone seeking to understand the relationship between Jews, Gentiles, and the people of God in Scripture.

Attendees will gain direct access to scholarship that has appeared in the world's leading biblical studies journals, presented in an accessible format for both scholars and laypeople alike.

About Dr. Jason A. Staples

Dr. Staples (Ph.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) serves as Assistant Teaching Professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies at NC State University. His teaching encompasses biblical literature, early Judaism, Christian origins, ethics, and methods in the study of religion and society.

He is the author of two acclaimed Cambridge University Press monographs that reviewers have called "field shaping contributions" to biblical scholarship:

. Paul and the Resurrection of Israel: Jews, Former Gentiles, Israelites (Cambridge University Press, 2024). The Idea of Israel in Second Temple Judaism: A New Theory of People, Exile, and Israelite Identity (Cambridge University Press, 2021)

Dr. Staples' peer reviewed research has appeared in the Journal of Biblical Literature, New Testament Studies, Harvard Theological Review, Journal for the Study of the New Testament, and Zeitschrift für die neutestamentliche Wissenschaft.

He currently serves as section editor for the Pauline Epistles in the forthcoming New Tyndale Version translation project and is slated to translate Luke, Acts, 1–2 Thessalonians, and Colossians.

His academic honors include the U.S. Department of Education's Jacob K. Javits Fellowship and membership in UNC's prestigious Royster Society of Fellows.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, January 10th, 2026 Location: Founded in Truth Fellowship, 1689 Springsteen Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730 Schedule:. 11:00 AM: Shabbat Service with worship and morning message by Dr. Staples. Intermission: Attendees should bring their own lunch. 12:45 PM: In depth teaching session on Romans 11 and "All Israel will be saved"

Volunteer Opportunities Available

Founded in Truth Fellowship welcomes volunteers to assist with children's ministry activities and audio/video recording for this special occasion. Those interested in serving should contact the congregation directly through the website.

About Founded in Truth Fellowship

Founded in Truth Fellowship, pastored by Matthew Vander Els, is a Messianic congregation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, dedicated to revealing Yeshua (Jesus) throughout Scripture and helping believers understand their identity as citizens grafted into God's Kingdom. The congregation explores Scripture through its original Hebrew context while making biblical truth accessible and applicable for daily life.

This event was organized by David Wilber (davidwilber ), author, Bible teacher, and CEO of Pronomian Publishing LLC, who serves at Founded in Truth Fellowship. Wilber's theological articles have appeared in publications including the Christian Post and the Journal of Biblical Theology.

Register and Share

