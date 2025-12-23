Jebel Jais Temporary Closure Update

Maintenance and safety assessments underway to ensure visitor wellbeing

Ras Al Khaimah, 23 December 2025 - Jebel Jais, the UAE's premier mountain destination, has proactively closed all operations to conduct comprehensive safety assessments and maintenance following the significant weather conditions that affected the region between 17-19 December.

Following the recent weather conditions, targeted maintenance is required across parts of the mountain to address standing water and ensure all areas meet Jebel Jais' strict safety standards. As a precautionary measure, temporary road closure and essential maintenance work are currently in place. All operations at Jebel Jais will remain closed until further notice, allowing specialist teams to carry out thorough

inspections and safety assessments, reinforcing the destination's commitment to the highest levels of public safety and operational excellence.

This temporary closure affects all activities, including:



Jais Flight Zipline

1484 by Puro

Red Rock BBQ

Via Ferrata

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Yoga activities at Jais Viewing Deck Park

Visitors are advised not to camp in the wadis during this period of unsettled weather. Additionally, as recent rainfall has resulted in standing water in certain areas, visitors should exercise caution due to shifting rocks and slippery paths. While hiking and climbing areas are not closed, specialised teams are currently assessing conditions. Hikers and climbers are urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes where necessary.

Reopening will follow a phased approach, with each area carefully assessed and enhanced to ensure the highest safety standards are met. While winter is traditionally Jebel Jais' peak season, this precautionary decision has been taken with visitor wellbeing firmly in mind. Guests are encouraged to stay up to date via official Jebel Jais channels as maintenance progresses and areas reopen gradually.

The safety and wellbeing of all guests remain the highest priority, with maintenance teams actively working on site and updates to follow at the right time.

Once enhancements are safely completed, there will be many opportunities to experience the remainder of the Jebel Jais 2025/2026 season, where life comes together in the mountains.

