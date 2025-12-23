Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs In Asia Training Course: Important Aspects Of Gaining And Maintaining A Successful Marketing Authorisation (Mar 24Th - Mar 26Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing pharmaceutical market in Asia offers significant opportunities, with diverse regulatory processes across countries. Understanding harmonization initiatives, recent developments, and local manufacturing requirements can aid in gaining marketing authorizations and navigating key Asian markets effectively.

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia Training Course (Mar 24th - Mar 26th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pharmaceutical market in Asia is growing at a rapid pace and presents both opportunities and challenges to those wishing to work in the region. Rather than a single market, Asia is a collection of different markets, each with their own regulatory processes, although harmonisation exists within the ASEAN countries.

This seminar will provide a practical overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia, including India, and will cover all important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation within the region.

The programme will include:



Discussion of underlying official regulatory sources

An interpretation of practical aspects

An overview of the requirements for local manufacturing

Recent developments

Harmonisation initiatives

An update and wider knowledge of regulatory affairs in Asia The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegate

Benefits of attending:



Gain an overview of key Asian markets

Discuss outlines of company and product registration

Understand the application process

Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region

Discuss harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities

Understand how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape Discover general, country-specific and regional requirements

Please note that the course will provide an excellent introduction to all the key aspects of regulatory affairs in the Asia region but will not focus specifically or in detail on Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC).

Certifications:



CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme is primarily designed for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs professionals:



Those interested in working with Asian countries, seeking updates on recent developments, exchanging information, or obtaining guidance on current challenges Regulatory Affairs professionals new to the Asian region, requiring extensive background knowledge and training

In addition, the programme may also be of interest to professionals from related functions, such as Marketing, Logistics, Production, and others, who would benefit from a general overview and introduction to Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia.

This programme does not cover Medical Devices, Immunologicals, or Vaccines.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Introduction to the Asia Region

Introduction to ASEAN

Philippines

Brunei PR of China

Day 2



India

Malaysia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Thailand Vietnam/Cambodia/Laos

Day 3



Taiwan

Korea

Outline on Japan Asean Harmonisation

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900