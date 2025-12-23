The Power Of Women Supporting Women: Light The Path Campaign Surpasses $30,000 Fundraising Goal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Women-Owned Businesses serving Halton Rally for Survivors of Invisible Violence

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women's Centre of Halton is proud to announce that its Light the Path 2025 campaign, in collaboration with Nancy Kohli Haté and Associates and Sotheby's International Realty Canada, has successfully surpassed its initial $30,000 fundraising goal. Light The Path honours the resilience of survivors of invisible violence across the Halton region. Reaching their initial goal on December 10, International Human Rights Day, the campaign highlights the profound impact of providing free counselling to survivors of violence and how a community benefits when it is united by female leadership.

The success of Light the Path stands as a testament to the power of women supporting women as the organization's message was amplified by Nancy Kohli Haté's thoughtful leadership. Not only is the Centre expanding access to free counselling but thanks to Nancy and her team, the Centre was able to reopen its store to give the dignity of choice to families during this holiday season. Her work with the Centre reflects her belief that when women are supported, entire families and communities become stronger. Nancy Kohli Haté is an entrepreneur and a Real Estate Broker with Sotheby's International Realty Canada, working primarily in the Halton and Greater Toronto Area communities. In her practice, she focuses on helping families build stability and long-term wealth through real estate.

Invisible violence remains one of the most significant barriers to women's safety and fulfillment. Research from the Department of Justice Canada indicates that women who experience such harm are three to five times more likely to develop depression or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), yet the financial burden of professional therapy often leaves these survivors trapped in silence. The Women's Centre of Halton will continue the campaign through to December 31st 2025 to meet the surging demand for services during the holiday season, so more survivors can process their experiences and begin to rebuild their sense of self, one conversation, one counselling session at a time.

"Many of us as women in leadership don't need an explanation when we hear the words 'invisible violence' because so many of us have experienced it. One of the biggest surprises is how many men gave to this campaign because of pain they saw their mothers endure. Invisible violence need not remain violence. It is more familiar than we have been willing to admit in the past, and the mobilisation of our community demonstrates that we are no longer willing to remain silent. Together, we will speak up for her until she can speak up for herself and others.”, says J. Nadia Headley, Executive Director of The Women's Centre of Halton.

Women-led businesses play a powerful role in our community. The Women's Centre of Halton is thankful for the compassionate support of the following business owners: Korrie L. Silver, Ms. Jai Holness (EMPIRE by Design ), Angela Rocchi, Maurisa Boodoo (Maurisa Hair Studio ), Harleen Kohli (Design Hour ) and Aileen Virola (The Ten Spot ) for their contribution in making Light the Path a success. The Centre is also grateful to the IODE Angela Bruce Chapter for their continued support of Light the Path this year.

As the campaign enters its final week, every donation continues to create tangible access to care, where a donation of $100 provides 32 minutes of free, life-changing counselling, while $250 secures over an hour of dedicated professional support. Beyond the financial impact, many community members have also joined the movement through the #LightThePathChallenge. The Women's Centre of Halton collected over twenty (1) candle lighting videos on social media to raise awareness about invisible violence. Each candle represents a life, a story and a woman who deserves safety, dignity and healing.

The Women's Centre of Halton is dedicated to ensuring all women have the opportunity to live with dignity, safety, and fulfillment. Founded in 1989, The Centre provides free programs and services that support women through life transitions, including barrier-free access to supportive programs and services for women experiencing crisis, transition, or distress, offering a compassionate and confidential environment. We are thankful to the Halton community for coming together and helping one more woman find her self, find her home, find her Centre.

