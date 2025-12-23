Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pinnacle Awards Announces Overall Business Winners Across Key Industry Categories


2025-12-23 09:31:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Pinnacle Awards, a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievement across business and industry, today announced its Overall Business Award categories, honoring organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, performance, innovation, and impact.

The Overall Business Awards recognize companies that rise above their peers by setting new standards of excellence across strategy, culture, growth, and execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts and judges.

“The Overall Business categories represent the highest level of recognition within the Pinnacle Awards,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards.“These organizations exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, innovate with intention, and deliver meaningful impact in today's competitive business environment.”

Below are the Overall Business Award Categories and Subcategories for this year's Pinnacle Awards. Winners will be announced as Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald honorees in each category.

Overall Business Award Categories
Best Workplaces & Employee Culture
Best Places to Work
Platinum Winner: Popmenu

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Sustainability
Environmental Impact Award
Platinum Winner: Hitachi Vantara

Corporate Social Responsibility
Platinum Winner: Genesis Motor America
Diamond Winner: Hyundai Motor America

Health, Safety & Wellbeing
Health and Safety Leadership
Platinum Winner: Hyundai Motor America

Mental Health Initiatives
Platinum Winner: Doreen Samelson/Catalight
Diamond Winner: QuantalX Neuroscience

Human Resources & Workforce Management
Human Resources Leadership
Platinum Winner: ProSync Technology Group, LLC

Innovation & Technology
AI & Automation Leadership
Platinum Winner: Verifast
Diamond Winner: Amivero
Emerald Winner: Xsolis

Business Innovation
Platinum Winner: First Orion
Diamond Winner: Brook
Emerald Winner: Judi Health

Digital Transformation
Platinum Winner: AdhereTech - Aidia System
Diamond Winner: Telit Cinterion

Innovation in Product Development
Platinum Winner: quip
Diamond Winner: Doceree

Leadership & Executive Excellence
Executive Leadership
Platinum Winner: Bruno Bertini, CMO

Women in Leadership Excellence
Platinum Winner: Teresa Murphey

Product & Service Development
Platinum Winner: Velocity Advisory Group

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership.

For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit .

MENAFN23122025003118003196ID1110517699



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search