Global Business Pages Opens Worldwide Access With 31.4 Million Listings And Multilingual Translation For Every Country
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Business Pages today announced the official worldwide expansion of its business directory platform, now offering full access to every country in the world and automatic translation into all major global languages. The company's U.S. base of 31.4 million business listings now serves as the foundation for a truly global directory accessible to all businesses for $1.30 per year.
“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we're bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world,” said Vincent Theophil, spokesperson for Global Business Pages.“We began with the United States. Now, any business from any country can be listed and discoverable in every language spoken by their customers.”
Now Open Worldwide - Translated Into Every Language
The update introduces full global support with key capabilities:
Worldwide business listings (all countries)
Automatic translation of profiles into 100+ major world languages
Search visibility at the city, national, and global levels
Instant listing activation
This expansion ensures that a business in any region can be discovered by customers anywhere in the world, regardless of language barriers.
31.4 Million Listings in the U.S. - Now the Launchpad for Global Growth
Global Business Pages currently hosts 31.4 million U.S.-based listings. With the platform now fully international, businesses worldwide can join and appear automatically across multilingual directory results.
“Our mission is simple: make every business on Earth discoverable,” Theophil said.“A business in Nairobi, Manila, Toronto, Dubai, or São Paulo deserves the same global reach as a business in New York or Los Angeles.”
What's Included for $1.30/Year
Businesses receive a complete global-profile package:
Full multilingual business profile
50+ data fields
Products, services, hours, photos, and social links
SEO-enhanced visibility
Local, national, and global search placement
Interactive map pin
Equal ranking for all businesses - no boosted placement
“Last Updated On” timestamp for credibility
No paywalls. No bidding for visibility. No hidden fees.
Weekly Update Requirement Ensures Accuracy
To guarantee trustworthy global search results:
Listings must be updated weekly
A simple“Update” click is sufficient
Profiles become temporarily invisible if not refreshed
This maintains accuracy and increases customer trust
“This keeps our directory clean, current, and reliable for users worldwide,” Theophil added.
Built for 100+ Million Global Listings
With translation across all languages and open access to all countries, Global Business Pages is positioned to onboard over 100 million businesses worldwide.
Get Listed in Minutes
Sign up
Add your business info
Go live instantly - locally, nationally, and globally
About Global Business Pages
Global Business Pages is the world's most affordable global business directory, connecting businesses and customers since 2000. With 31.4 million U.S. listings and worldwide expansion now available, the platform provides unmatched visibility across cities, countries, and global markets - all for $1.30 per year.
Media Contact
Global Business Pages – Press Office
Email:...
Phone: +1 804-859-0786
Website: ®
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
...
