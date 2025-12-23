Greenridge Global: Positive Developments At Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA) Overlooked By The Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SOPA” or the“Company”), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, today highlights a recent equity research report on Society Pass Inc. from Greenridge Global LLC (“Greenridge”) as published on December 22, 2025.

Summary Points from Greenridge's Report:

. NusaTrip Completes IPO & Forges Ahead with Growth Plans: NusaTrip Inc

. TMG Set For IPO: Thoughtful Media Group Inc

. Entering The AI Business Via Acquisitions: Last week, the Company announced it would acquire and operate AI software and infrastructure companies in SEA, Europe and North America. The demand in this space, using the cash and listed vehicle to enter this market seems like a reasonable next step. Management has been unable to disclose its plans in greater detail, but noted in the press release that deals are expected in the next few months.

. Model Update: Greenridge's updated model reflects corporate overhead and the financial results from SOPA's two key operating assets, NusaTrip and Thoughtful Media. Greenridge's new estimates call for 2025 Revenue of $7.4 million with a loss of $0.15 per share, and $0.16 per share of earnings in 2026 on Revenue of $18.2 million. Greenridge believes the Company's potential 2026 growth is a reflection of the strong growth potential expected with NusaTrip from its flight and hotel expansion with Agoda, and should be a starting point for the potential NUTR has to expand its business.

. Operational Right-sizing & AI Integration: From a corporate standpoint, management has replaced numerous back-office jobs with AI and invested in software upgrades that are helping NusaTrip in particular grow. Greenridge visited SOPA's office twice in the second half of 2025 and can attest that management is running a tight, cost control focused operation. The Company has seen management and Board changes, however based on meetings and conversations with CEO Ray Liang and CFO Yee Siong Tan, along with NusaTrip's CEO Anson Neo, Greenridge is confident in the direction of the Company. SOPA has financed operations through small private placements, and more recently, a $1.88 million ATM offering and a $4.3 million convertible note, with funds going to cover IPO-related fees for NUTR and TMGX.

. Maintaining Rating & Reducing Target Price: There have been numerous updates since Greenridge's last report, and Greenridge believes that the Company seems to be in a strong position with cash on hand after the first of its two IPOs, what looks to be a very strong NusaTrip business with a lot of blue sky ahead, and the potential for value add acquisitions in the AI space. The stock seems to be pricing none of this in as it trades below net cash. Greenridge is optimistic on the near term and long-term outlook on Society Pass and its operating assets, and as such are reiterating our Buy rating. Based on valuation, Greenridge is reducing its target price from $45.00 to $25.00 given the changes since the last update. Greenridge's target price is based on the current market value of SOPA's holding in NUTR shares, and 50% of the expected IPO value of its shareholding in TMGX (excluding the escrowed shares). Greenridge believes that the discount is likely due to the fact the second IPO has not yet completed.

