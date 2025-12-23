Microbiology Culture Market Size On A Growth Path Towards USD 16.55 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global microbiology culture market size is valued at USD 9.38 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.55 billion by 2035, rising at a 5.85% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the microbiology culture market during the forecast period.

By product, the culture media segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the bacterial segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By type, the viral segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is Microbiology Culture?

The microbiology culture market is driven by increasing infectious diseases, stringent food safety regulations, and

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Microbiology Culture Market?

Growing diagnostic volume is the major driver in the market. The growth in health awareness and increasing incidences of infectious diseases are increasing the demand for early and accurate disease testing, driving the demand for microbiology culture products. Moreover, growing drug production rates, rising antimicrobial resistance, increasing investments, focus on environmental monitoring, and advancement in cell culture media

What are the Key Drifts in the Microbiology Culture Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and investments to launch and enhance the use of various microbiology culture products.



In December 2025, a total of $29 million in Series B funding was secured by Inito, which is a company focusing on a mission to simplify health with at-home diagnostics. This brought the funding up to $45 million, which will enhance the company's fertility diagnostics. In January 2025, Rs 940 Crore ($109.5 million) was invested by Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II in Neuberg Diagnostics, which will be utilized to support the company's expansion.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Microbiology Culture Market?

Time-consuming procedures act as a major challenge in the market. The microbiology culture technique often requires hours to days to develop results, which limits its use, especially in urgent conditions. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel, risk of contamination or failures, short shelf life, and competition from rapid

act as other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

In 2025, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The growth in infectious diseases also increased the demand for various microbiology culture products, where the industries also utilized them for microbial testing, QC, and other regulatory standards. Moreover, string GMP guidelines and growth in healthcare investments also increased their use in various R&D activities, which contributed to the market growth.

The growth in the use of diagnostics is increasing the demand for microbiology culture products in the U.S. Moreover, the presence of advanced healthcare and industries are also increasing the demand for their reagents and consumables for various diagnostic applications. Additionally, the growth in investments and focus on AMR monitoring is also increasing their use.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of various microbiology culture products due to growing diagnostic labs and expanding industries, where the growing diseases are also increasing their use. The growing drug development,

China consists of a large population, increasing the disease burden, driving the demand for microbiology culture and its products. The expanding healthcare and growing health awareness are also increasing their use for early and accurate disease diagnosis for the development of various treatment options.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Culture Media Segment Dominate in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By product, the culture media segment led the market in 2025, due to growth in experimentation. Thus, in turn, increased their use in industries and institutes for microbial growth. At the same time, their increased applications and widespread availability also enhanced their demand and adoption rates.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, due to their increasing use in various diagnostic applications. Moreover, growing molecular testing,

By type analysis

Which Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By type, the bacterial segment held the dominating share of the market in 2025, due to growth in infectious diseases. This, in turn, increased the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics, which increased the use of microbiology culture. They were also used for antibiotic resistance surveillance, food, and water testing.

By type, the viral segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to growing health awareness. At the same time, growing viral infection outbreaks are also increasing the use of microbiology culture media for their accurate detection and for promoting the development of vaccines.

By application analysis

What Made Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production the Dominant Segment in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By application, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production segment held the largest share of the market in 2025, due to growth in the R&D activities. Moreover, the presence of stringent regulations also increased the use of various microbiology culture products. Additionally, stringent QC testing also increased their use during the product's manufacturing.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, due to the growing disease burden. This, in turn, is increasing the use of microbiology culture products for various disease diagnosis and antimicrobial resistance, where companies are developing various diagnostic techniques, increasing their demand.

Recent Developments in the Microbiology Culture Market



In August 2025, pHSense reagents, supporting the monitoring of antibody, ADC, or receptor internalization, were launched by Revvity, Inc. In March 2025, a series of critical initiatives to enhance research on fungal infections were launched by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Microbiology Culture Market Key Players List



bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Amerigo Scientific.

Neogen Corporation Hardy Diagnostics



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product



Culture Media

Instruments Reagents & Consumables



By Type



Bacterial

Fungal & Yeast

Viral Others

By Application



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Food & Water Testing

Environmental, Bioenergy & Agricultural Research

Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications Others

By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America



Europe



Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt Rest of MEA

