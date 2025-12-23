Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Gauzy, Ltd. Investors


2025-12-23 09:01:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gauzy, Ltd., (“Gauzy” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAUZ) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 11, 2025 and November 13, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Gauzy investors have until February 6, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

  • three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due;
  • as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced;
  • as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and
  • as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

    The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

    Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
    Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
    ...
    310-692-8883

