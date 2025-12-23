Supreme Court Judgement In The Cassation Against The Decision Of The Latvian Competition Council
Prior to the decision, the company was able to express its views on the raised accusations in writing once and participate in one meeting of the Latvian Competition Council. SIA Merks and AS Merko Ehitus contested the legality of the Latvian Competition Council's decision in the Latvian District Court due to manifest procedural and substantive mistakes, about which AS Merko Ehitus notified with the 09.13.2021 stock exchange announcement. The Latvian District Administrative Court did not satisfy the appeal, and therefore a cassation appeal was filed with the Supreme Court of Latvia, about which we notified in a stock exchange announcement on 26.02.2024. Additional comments have been published in interim and annual reports, all materials have been available in the corresponding subsection of AS Merko Ehitus' website.
Today, 23 December 2025 the Supreme Court of Latvia announced its decision declaring the use of information collected through surveillance activities in administrative proceedings inadmissible, annulled the decision of the Latvian District Administrative Court of 25.02.2024 in its entirety, and remanded the case to the Latvian District Administrative Court for retrial.
Merko Ehitus group remains committed to promoting and implementing ethical business standards and behaviour, as well as compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing business practices. Any possible infringement of fair competition is in violation of the operating principles and values of the group.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
AS Merko Ehitus merko ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment