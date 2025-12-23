M2MMA Inc. Appoints João Andrade To Advisory Board, Expanding Its Athlete Safety And Performance Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- M2MMA Inc. has appointed João Andrade to its Advisory Board, advancing its mission to establish measurable and accountable safety systems in combat sports. His appointment reinforces the company's commitment to establishing new standards for safety and integrity in collaboration with commissions, sponsors, and medical partners.

Andrade has an established record in biotechnology and elite sport. As founder and Chief Executive Officer of WideCells Group PLC, he led collaborations across scientific, clinical, and commercial disciplines to translate advanced biological research into practical healthcare applications. He also serves as Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of One Hundred Group Ltd., the organization behind The One Hundred Endurance Trail World Championship, a global series of ultra-distance mountain trail events that connects elite athletes through a unified system of qualification, performance analytics, and professional recognition.

An experienced endurance athlete, Andrade has completed multiple 100 mile to 200 mile ultra trail races, including the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding events in the world. His firsthand understanding of stress, recovery, and physiological risk informs his perspective on how systems can better protect athletes competing at the edge of human capacity.

At M2MMA, Andrade will advise on physiological risk modeling, the use of medical and performance technologies in athlete safety programs, and the development of scalable frameworks that protect welfare without slowing the sport's growth.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA, said:

“João understands what happens when human performance meets biology and data. He has built companies that rely on evidence, not guesswork. Combat sports have long lacked reliable measurement. The next phase is about verifiable systems, predictive analytics, and medical accountability. João's experience strengthens our ability to make athlete safety scientific, not subjective.”

João Andrade said:

“High performance demands structure. It is not about motivation or toughness but about knowing how the body reacts under sustained pressure and how data can prevent damage before it becomes visible. I joined M2MMA because the company is treating athlete safety as an engineering problem, not a slogan. We are building systems that can track risk in real time, measure recovery, and give regulators and promoters the evidence they have been missing. That is the only way to make combat sports safer without losing what makes them real.”

M2MMA's Advisory Board unites global leaders in technology, sport, and performance science, including Tiago Henriques (EMEA Head of AI and Machine Learning, Google Cloud), Gary Zavaleta (Global Data and AI Leader), John Steffensen (Olympic Silver Medalist), Adrian Maizey (CEO and High-Performance Triathlete), and Chris McCormack (Two-Time IRONMAN World Champion). The board's ongoing expansion reflects M2MMA's commitment to scientific rigor, transparent governance, and measurable advances in athlete protection and performance.

About M2MMA Inc

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-driven production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports.

The company's platform unifies real-time analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and more commercially strong.

M2MMA Inc. trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker RLABD and is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Together, they are advancing strategic initiatives to expand regulatory visibility, investor access, and long-term growth.

