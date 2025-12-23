403
Swiss-Belhotel International Announces Global Debut of New Brand with The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Nairobi
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 23 December 2025
Swiss-Belhotel International, has signed a management agreement for The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Kilimani, Nairobi, with Albushra Real Estate Limited, marking’the global debut of its newest brand concept and underscoring the group’s strategic expan’ion across Africa. The latest signing builds on the group’s established presence in East Africa, where Swiss-Belhotel Interna’ional operates multiple properties, reflecting its confidence in the region’s long-term growth and market potential.
Scheduled to open within the next 12 months, The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel will introduce a stylish, four-star lifestyle hospitality experie–ce designed specifically for the New Age traveller – blending contemporary design, smart functionality, and vibrant social spaces within a prime urban setting.
Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Shakul, CEO of Albushra Real Estate Limited, said: “The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel represents a bold and future-focused development for Nairobi. Our vision was to create a modern hospitality and lifestyle destination tha’ reflects the energy of the city while meeting the evolving expectations of today’s traveller. Partnering with Swiss-Belhotel International, with its global expertise and strong oper”tional standards, ensures that this project will set a new benchmark in the market.”
Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “The launch of The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel marks a significant milestone for our group as we introduce a new brand to our global portfolio. Africa continues to be a key focus market for Swiss-Belhotel International, and Nairobi, in particular, offers tremendous potential. This signing reflects our confidence in the ci’y’s long-term growth and our commitment to delivering brands that are relevant, contemporary, and market-dri”en.”
Strategically located in Kilimani, one of N’irobi’s most dynamic and sought-after districts, the property enjoys a prime position opposite Yaya Centre, one of ’he city’s most iconic malls. Situated at the heart ’f Nairobi’s business and lifestyle corridor, the hotel will cater seamlessly to both corporate and leisure travellers, offering exceptional connectivity to commercial hubs, retail destinations, dining, and entertainment.
The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Kilimani will feature 155 well-appointed guest rooms, complemented by an extensive range of lifestyle and business facilities, including two food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, a rooftop swimming pool, a dedi’ated ladies’ sauna, and expansive ballroom and meeting facilities designed to accommodate high-profile events, conferences, and social gatherings.
The hotel is part of a prestigious mixed-use development, also comprising a high-end retail mall, premium office spaces, and a large mosque with a capacity of 1,000 people, positioning the project as a vibrant, community-centric destination within the city.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the project, Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior V–ce President – Operations & Development, EMEA and India, and Senior–Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel Inter“ational, stated: “The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel has been carefully conceptualised to resonate with the next gener–tion of travellers – those seeking authenticity, smart design, and social connectivity without compromising on comfort or service quality. This signing not only strengthens our footprint in Kenya but also underscores our broader expansion strategy across Africa”and emerging markets.”
With the introduction of The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to diversify its brand portfolio while deepening its presence in key gateway cities, reinforcing its position as a trusted international hospitality partner for owners and investors across Africa and beyond.
