Ranveer Singh QUITS Don 3 After Dhurandhar Success? Truth Revealed

Ranveer Singh Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh looks to be making calculated decisions as he rides a wave of success after Dhurandhar. With the action thriller drawing big audiences and shifting his career momentum, the actor is allegedly rethinking his upcoming schedule.

According to recent reports, Singh has backed away from Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3, preferring to focus on projects that better reflect his current artistic style.

According to Pinkvilla, Singh's departure comes at a time when Don 3 was supposed to finally take off, with preparations completed and filming set to begin by the end of January 2026. However, the actor's objectives appear to have evolved in the wake of Dhurandhar's huge success.

According to a source: "He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space."

According to the article, this choice directly influenced Singh's next move, as the actor chose to fast-track a separate project. According to the source, Ranveer has asked producer Jai Mehta to postpone the filming of Pralay, a zombie-themed picture with a very emotional human narrative.

"Now that he has walked out of Don 3, Ranveer is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly," a source told Variety.

The Applause Entertainment-backed picture, tentatively titled Pralay, is set to follow a man's frantic struggle to protect his family amid overwhelming chaos. With Don 3 no longer in his immediate plans, Singh is allegedly taking a hands-on approach to ensuring the project goes to the floors sooner than planned.

The development has left the producers of Don 3 looking for a new star to play the legendary character. According to reports, the crew is still hoping to start filming in late January 2026.

Kriti Sanon has already been announced as the film's leading woman, and the production is set to be large-scale, with lengthy schedules planned in many European locales.

There has been no formal confirmation from Ranveer or the production team thus far. However, the alleged withdrawal is a significant development for Don 3, which has previously seen casting changes. Kiara Advani had previously stepped away from the project due to her pregnancy and childbirth, after which Kriti Sanon allegedly joined the cast.

