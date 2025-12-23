Uzbekistan Unveils Plans To Expand Capital Market Investments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to attract at least $1 billion in investment to its capital market, including the issuance of corporate bonds worth no less than 5 trillion soums ($416.3 million), Trend reports via Uzbek National Database of Legislation.

This was outlined in a presidential order titled“On Additional Measures to Improve the Investment Climate in the Capital Market,” signed by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The document sets out key benchmarks for the development of the country's capital market through 2030.

According to the order, Uzbekistan plans to organize trading on local stock exchanges in shares, bonds, and other securities of foreign issuers, including instruments from the United States (Dow Jones, S&P 500, NYSE, Nasdaq), the United Kingdom (FTSE 100), China (Hang Seng, Shanghai Stock Exchange), and Japan (Nikkei).

The document also provides for the issuance of bonds in foreign currency, as well as the execution of dual-listing operations on both local and international stock exchanges. In addition, issuers will be allowed to place unsecured bonds, including in volumes exceeding their equity capital.