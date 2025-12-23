Azerbaijan's Economic Growth Tied To President Ilham Aliyev's Vision, Speaker Says (UPDATED)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 11:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The development of modern Azerbaijan as a state with a dynamic economy and playing an important role in regional and global processes is due to the far-sighted domestic and foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev is a political and statesman who holds an exceptional place in our national history due to the scale and importance of his activities. He's also one of the most well-known and influential figures in world politics," she noted.

“It's precisely thanks to his phenomenal leadership skills, strategic vision, determination and courage that Azerbaijan has become a place of stability and construction, and our state has risen to a qualitatively new level. The strategic line implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 22 years has allowed us to adapt the political course of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to the conditions of the new era and the requirements of global transformations. President Ilham Aliyev's principled, decisive and consistent activities in protecting our state interests have made Azerbaijan an important member of the international community,” Gafarova said.

The official highlighted that one of the historical merits of President Ilham Aliyev is the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"The historic victories achieved in the Second Karabakh War and anti-terrorist measures, which put end to 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, under his leadership have brought our country's development to a new stage," she also said.

According to Gafarova, the Washington agreements, a triumph of President Ilham Aliyev's peace diplomacy, were another major success in securing our national interests.

"These agreements, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, have opened up new horizons for our country and the entire South Caucasus region, embodying peace, stability, and cooperation," the speaker underlined.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, great constructive work is being carried out that is changing the face of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Our internally displaced compatriots are gradually returning to their ancestral lands.

The happy future of our country is connected with the construction and development strategy that President Ilham Aliyev is resolutely pursuing. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will achieve new achievements in the coming years and further strengthen its place among the distinguished states of the world," she concluded.