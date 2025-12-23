MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Partners With Carbon Zero Mobility In Kenya And The University Of Michigan On Charger Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) is partnering with the University of Michigan Perot-Jain TechLab (PJTL) and Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE) through its Kenyan distribution partner, Carbon Zero Mobility, Ltd. (CZM) to improve the“open-source” charging mechanisms that are basic kit for the MBAK manufactured DominionTM line of e-motorcycles that CZM is bringing to market in Kenya. The charger design and ruggedization project will analyze the current charging block, make improvements to the kit to maximize ease-of-use, charger ruggedization, broad compatibility, and energy use recording and metering. The team will then“prototype” the improvements, optimize the improved kit for manufacture, and return the updated specifications to MBAK for incorporation into the manufacturing process. Both Patrick Kimathi, CEO of CZM, and Chairman Boos are optimistic that this project will pay dividends for both organizations by leveraging the academic and design expertise of the PJTL to stay at the forefront of innovation in e-mobility.

Demand for the company's mobility products, specifically electric two wheelers for Europe, India, and Africa remains strong due to the company's record of innovation, reliability, safety and quality.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: ..., ...

Website:

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.