Renewal Fuels (RNWF) & Its Subsidiary American Fusion Highlight Near-Term Commercial Fusion Strategy, Underscoring Key Distinctions Between Deployable Energy Infrastructure & Experimental Fusion Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the“Company”), which recently announced the execution of a definitive merger with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. (“Kepler”), today commented on heightened attention surrounding the fusion energy sector following last week's announced transaction involving TAE Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group.

The increasing scale of capital committed to fusion validates the sector's long-term strategic importance. However, RNWF believes it is essential for investors and stakeholders to distinguish between experimental fusion research platforms and commercially engineered fusion energy systems designed for near-term deployment and revenue generation.

Commercial Energy Infrastructure Versus Experimental Fusion Platforms

TAE Technologies' Norm device represents a significant scientific and engineering milestone within fusion research. By TAE's public disclosures, Norm is intended as an experimental platform designed to simplify and advance future reactor development. Commercial electricity production remains a longer-term objective, with TAE indicating that its first utility-scale power plant, targeted at approximately 50 MWe, is expected to begin construction in 2026.

By contrast, Kepler's TexatronTM platform has been engineered from inception as a deployable commercial energy infrastructure asset, not a laboratory physics demonstrator. TexatronTM is a compact, fast-pulsed fusion system designed for distributed deployment at industrial facilities, AI data centers, defense installations, and grid-constrained environments. The platform is intended to deliver continuous baseload electricity without reliance on large, centralized plants or new transmission infrastructure.

A Distinct Commercialization and Revenue Model

Kepler's commercialization strategy is centered on a Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) model aligned with established infrastructure finance principles. Rather than selling reactors or pursuing large centralized generation facilities, Kepler intends to retain ownership of TexatronTM units and sell electricity under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

With indicative pricing targets starting at approximately $0.0625 per kilowatt-hour, this is intended to position the TexatronTM as a competitive baseload energy source. This model is designed to generate recurring, contracted cash flows while enabling scalable deployment through fleet expansion.

“Recent announcements confirm that fusion has entered the mainstream of serious capital formation,” said Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies.“What differentiates companies in this sector is not just physics, but readiness for deployment, business model discipline, and a clear path to revenue. Kepler is building an American Fusion energy platform designed to operate as a utility in the real economy.”

Technology and Fuel Pathway Differences

While both Kepler and TAE pursue aneutronic fusion, their underlying technologies differ substantially.

TAE's approach is based on Field-Reversed Configuration (FRC) technology utilizing a proton-boron (p-B11) fuel pathway, which requires extremely high plasma temperatures and remains focused on experimental performance optimization.

Kepler's TexatronTM employs a proprietary torsatron-based magnetic confinement architecture with a Deuterium-Helium-3 (D-He3) fuel orientation optimized for a fast-pulsed operating regime. TexatronTM is designed for direct electricity generation, eliminating the need for steam cycles and extensive balance-of-plant infrastructure. This direct-conversion design supports the compact, modular form factor required for distributed deployment.

Kepler maintains a growing intellectual property portfolio with more than 238 patents in its pipeline, covering reactor architecture, energy conversion systems, controls, and operational methodologies.

American Fusion: Public Markets Strategy

On December 17, 2025, RNWF and Kepler announced the execution of a definitive merger pursuant to which Kepler has become a wholly owned subsidiary of RNWF. The Company intends to change its corporate name to American Fusion, reflecting its strategic focus on advanced fusion energy infrastructure.

In connection with the merger, Kepler has engaged an independent firm to conduct a third-party valuation of its intellectual property and operating assets. While the valuation process remains ongoing, the Company currently anticipates that the resulting valuation should exceed $300 million, with results expected to be reflected in RNWF's fiscal year-end 2025 consolidated filings.

RNWF is also in the process of engaging a PCAOB-registered audit firm to enhance financial reporting standards and support future capital markets initiatives. Following the closing of the merger, American Fusion intends to pursue a national exchange listing on either the NASDAQ or the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) in 2026, subject to meeting applicable listing requirements and market conditions.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for global deployment. Its TexatronTM platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity with no radioactive waste.

For more information, visit:

A supplemental presentation outlining Kepler Fusion Technologies' platform, commercial model, and preliminary deployment framework has been made available for investors and stakeholders.

The presentation can be accessed at the following link: Kepler Texatron Project

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, achieving full OTC Markets compliance, eliminating toxic debt, and restoring a clean governance and capital structure. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions designed to enhance long-term shareholder value. RNWF also owns MicroCap Advisors, its wholly owned advisory subsidiary supporting corporate development activities.

For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions, including TAE Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group, are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context, and the Company makes no representations regarding the accuracy, completeness, or future outcomes of any such third-party information. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Hawkins

President & Chief Executive Officer

Renewal Fuels, Inc.

...