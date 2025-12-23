Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of condolence to Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the death of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Salloum, spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.