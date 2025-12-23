Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait

Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait


2025-12-23 08:01:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of condolence to Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the death of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Salloum, spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohammad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

The Peninsula

