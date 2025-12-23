Lusail Boulevard To Hold Fireworks, Performances On December 31

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An exciting year-ender awaits at Lusail Boulevard on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 with a number of activities and performances lined up for spectators.

The event activations at the boulevard will begin from 6pm to 2am on December 31, 2025.



Doha listed among World's Best Cities Food rations for Qatari citizens to be delivered to homes soon: Ministry

Read Also

During the evening, spectators will be able to witness several musical performances from singers and DJs as well as unique showcases from sand artists and acrobatic acts.

A 3D Mapping and laser show on the boulevard's iconic towers are also scheduled for the evening. This will be followed by a countdown, fireworks and pyrodrones at midnight.