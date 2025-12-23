Sri Lanka: EAM Jaishankar Meets Tamil Leaders And Members Of Indian Origin Tamil Community

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Dec 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met leaders of the Indian origin Tamil community in Colombo on Tuesday during his visit to the island nation.

"Met in Colombo the leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community. They shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighted our proposed reconstruction package," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders in Colombo and underlined India's commitment towards reconstruction and rehabilitation of island nation after Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation."

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and opposition coalition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sajith Premadasa called on visiting EAM Jaishankar in Colombo on Tuesday, thanking India for the support it extended to the island nation in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"In difficult times, true neighbours always come forward. Thank you Dr S Jaishankar for India's support to Sri Lanka when it mattered most. May we always choose to stand together as the best of neighbours," Premadasa posted on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated the meeting with the Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka, highlighting that they both discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Appreciate the meeting with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," he posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met members of the Indian Business community based in Sri Lanka. In a statement on X, he stated, "Nice to interact with members of the Indian Business community based in Sri Lanka. Applaud their contributions towards providing relief during Cyclone Ditwah."

In his meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar reiterating India's full support to the island nation's recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Delighted to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath along with Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe this afternoon," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Reiterated India's full support to Sri Lanka's recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Discussed the implementation of reconstruction package offered and further relief measures," he added.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo and assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding following Cyclone Ditwah.

He also called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

EAM Jaishankar also announced a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka, covering rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged and support for the health and education sectors. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath was present during the meeting.

"Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," the EAM posted on X.

"Building on our First Responder activity under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness," he added.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Vijitha Herath inaugurated a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province -- an area severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

"Jointly inaugurated with FM HM Vijitha Herath in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.