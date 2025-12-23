403
China Warns Japan Over Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) China has cautioned Japan after a senior adviser reportedly suggested the nation should consider acquiring nuclear arms, warning that such a step would “again bring disaster to the world.”
According to local reports, an unnamed aide to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi argued late last week that Tokyo’s long-standing dependence on the US nuclear umbrella may no longer be fully dependable. The adviser suggested Japan should reassess its post-World War II non-nuclear stance and potentially pursue its own deterrence capability.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry sharply criticized the remarks, describing them as further evidence of “how Japanese right-wing forces are trying to ‘remilitarize’ and ‘rearm’ Japan.” Beijing urged Tokyo to “not seek to challenge the postwar international order and stop plunging further down the wrong path.”
The ministry’s statement added: “Some forces inside Japan have not only failed to reflect on Japan’s history of aggression but also been extremely unhappy about the postwar international arrangement. If the right-wing forces in Japan are left free to develop powerful offensive weapons, or even possess nuclear weapons, it will again bring disaster to the world.”
