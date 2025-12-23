Amadeus Gulf Hosts Pink October Bowling Event Celebrating Women In The Travel Industry

Dubai, UAE: Amadeus Gulf marked Pink October with a series of community-focused bowling events held in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, bringing together women travel professionals from leading agencies across the UAE. The initiative, themed“Empowering the Women Network,” aimed to promote breast cancer awareness, encourage early detection, and strengthen professional bonds within the travel community.

The Abu Dhabi event took place at Khalifa International Bowling Centre, followed by the Dubai edition at Dubai Bowling Centre. Both evenings opened with an impactful awareness session on breast cancer led by a healthcare professional, highlighting preventive measures and the importance of regular checkups. This was followed by a lively bowling competition and a networking dinner, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie, connection, and empowerment.

In Abu Dhabi, the top performers of the night were from Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Omeir Travel Agency LLC, and ADNH Sunshine Travel & Tours, securing the first, second, and third places respectively.

The Dubai event also showcased strong performances, with participants from Akbar Travels securing the first and second places, while Tabeer Tourism claimed the third place.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, emphasized the importance of such initiatives during Pink October, noting that the event reflects Amadeus' enduring commitment to fostering a supportive environment for women in the travel sector. He highlighted that creating opportunities for women to connect, exchange ideas, and uplift one another is essential to driving progress and strengthening the industry as a whole.

The events concluded with a strong sense of unity and purpose among all participants, reinforcing Amadeus Gulf's dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility and its mission to advance health awareness, wellness, and empowerment within the travel community.

