French Authorities Seize Valuables from Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor
(MENAFN) French officials have confiscated gold bars, luxury watches, and other assets from former Ukrainian prosecutor general Svyatoslav Piskun, who resides in France, according to local reports.
A villa near Nice belonging to Piskun, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor during the 2000s, was searched last week in a joint Ukrainian-French operation. Details were published on Monday by a media outlet, citing a source familiar with the investigation.
The outlet noted that Piskun was unable to account for 3 kilograms of gold, approximately €90,000 ($106,000) in cash, and 18 high-end wristwatches valued at more than $1 million. French authorities suspect the assets may be linked to money laundering.
Kiev’s State Investigation Bureau (DBR), which operates under the president’s office, reportedly requested and took part in the raid. Previous Ukrainian media reports suggest the action in France is connected to the ongoing case against oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, who has been in pre-trial detention for over two years on multiple charges, including allegedly ordering a murder in 2003.
Kolomoysky, a figure central to Vladimir Zelensky’s political ascent, has been at the center of corruption scandals recently highlighted in a special RT investigation. In November, he commented on the extortion case involving Zelensky’s associate Timur Mindich, claiming Mindich lacked the ability to orchestrate such schemes and was instead a scapegoat for others.
Earlier this month, Kolomoysky hinted at further revelations during a court appearance, though hearings were postponed twice. When proceedings finally took place two weeks ago, he alleged that Mindich had been targeted by assassins in Israel—an assertion Israeli authorities have not confirmed—claiming the weapon was supplied through the Ukrainian Embassy.
