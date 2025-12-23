403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Maduro to Step Down
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has asserted that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro would be “smart” to relinquish power, as Washington intensifies its campaign to oust him.
The United States has deployed what Trump described as “by far the biggest we ever had in South America” naval force off Venezuela’s coast. This fleet is enforcing a blockade on the country’s oil tanker traffic under unilateral sanctions. Since September, American forces have also carried out strikes on small vessels accused of drug trafficking—operations that UN experts have denounced as unlawful extrajudicial killings.
During a press briefing on Monday, Trump avoided directly confirming whether Washington’s objective was regime change but hinted at the possibility. “He can do whatever he wants,” the president remarked. “If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it will be the last time he ever plays tough.” He reiterated that it would be “smart” for Maduro to step aside.
Earlier the same day, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested Maduro was indeed the focus of US actions. Speaking on Fox and Friends, she stated, “We’re not just interdicting these ships, but we’re also sending a message around the world that the illegal activity that Maduro is participating in cannot stand, he needs to be gone, and that we will stand up for our people.”
The United States has deployed what Trump described as “by far the biggest we ever had in South America” naval force off Venezuela’s coast. This fleet is enforcing a blockade on the country’s oil tanker traffic under unilateral sanctions. Since September, American forces have also carried out strikes on small vessels accused of drug trafficking—operations that UN experts have denounced as unlawful extrajudicial killings.
During a press briefing on Monday, Trump avoided directly confirming whether Washington’s objective was regime change but hinted at the possibility. “He can do whatever he wants,” the president remarked. “If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it will be the last time he ever plays tough.” He reiterated that it would be “smart” for Maduro to step aside.
Earlier the same day, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested Maduro was indeed the focus of US actions. Speaking on Fox and Friends, she stated, “We’re not just interdicting these ships, but we’re also sending a message around the world that the illegal activity that Maduro is participating in cannot stand, he needs to be gone, and that we will stand up for our people.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment