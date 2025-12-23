403
AI, Crypto Mining Lead to Global Power Strain
(MENAFN) The surging demand from artificial intelligence applications and cryptocurrency mining is significantly increasing electricity consumption worldwide, placing mounting pressure on power grids as energy-intensive data centers expand rapidly.
This month, UK-based thermal satellite operator SatVu released a high-resolution thermal image that provided a rare look inside a high-load facility. The image revealed heat signatures pinpointing areas where cooling and electrical systems were under heavy stress.
The snapshot depicted a Bitcoin-mining campus in Rockdale, Texas. According to space.com, the site hosts Riot Platforms’ Bitcoin mine, considered the largest in the United States. Its estimated energy demand reaches about 700 megawatts—comparable to the electricity usage of roughly 300,000 households. The facility has faced criticism for its massive power consumption and environmental footprint.
“Today’s data center buildout is moving incredibly quickly, and the world needs better ways to understand what’s actually happening on the ground,” noted SatVu’s business development VP Thomas Cobti, stressing that thermal data offers an objective measure of operational activity in real time.
The International Energy Agency reported that data centers consumed approximately 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, accounting for around 1.5% of global energy use. The agency added that the rapid adoption of AI technologies is accelerating the sector’s growth trajectory.
