Glucose Health, Inc. Completes Preferred Stock Conversion At An 85% Premium Positioning Company For Rapid Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a consumer-health company specializing in soluble-fiber nutrition products for metabolic support, today announced the completion of a preferred stock conversion, in which 97% of dividend-bearing convertible preferred stock classes were converted into common stock at $0.25 per share. In addition, the remaining 3% of shares, which represent accrued dividends, earned but not paid to preferred shareholders, were cancelled through an in-kind conversion of accrued cash dividends into common stock at $0.10 per share.

Following completion of the shareholder-friendly preferred stock exchange, Glucose Health, Inc. now maintains an enviable capital structure of 27,309,271 issued and outstanding common shares, and just 10,524,984 shares in the public float, which are eligible for trading in the open market. The conversion of preferred shares into common shares should also help to create additional liquidity for the shares of GLUC, which trade on the Over-the-Counter marketplace.

Currently, Glucose Health, Inc. has a total of 2,200,000 issued and outstanding warrants convertible into 2,200,000 common shares held by the Company's management team. If exercised, the warrants would provide future working capital for the company. On a fully-diluted basis Glucose Health's total common shares equals 29,509,271.

Under the terms of the preferred stock agreement, ratified by the preferred shareholders, a total of 6,674,292 preferred shares were converted into 6,674,292 common shares at cost basis of $0.25 per common share. This block of 97% of preferred shares, converted by shareholders, represents an 85% premium over the current market price of GLUC shares. At the same time, the 188,014 preferred shares, representing the accumulated preferred dividends were converted into 188,014 common shares at cost basis of $0.10 per share. The agreement with preferred shareholders eliminates all dividend-bearing preferred share classes, extinguishes the related balance-sheet liabilities, and results in Glucose Health, Inc. being effectively a debt-free Company.

The Company's only remaining preferred shares are 1,000 voting preferred shares held by strategic investors, Christopher J. Jemapete and Edmund J. Burke, both members of Glucose Health, Inc.'s board of directors. These 1,000 preferred shares exist to provide certain voting rights as set forth in the Company's Delaware Certificate of Incorporation. They do not carry conversion features and do not carry dividend rights.

Commenting on the conversion of all the various classes of Glucose Health, Inc. preferred shares into common shares, CEO Mark Schaftlein said:

“The first order of business undertaken by the newly-appointed Board was to streamline the capital structure of the company by effectuating a conversion of the remaining preferred shares, obtained through various private placements over the years, into common stock. This now gives the company a much simpler, less cumbersome capital structure, while at the same time eliminating the future dividend liability. The conversion price, which was at a considerable premium to the current market price, reflects the confidence of shareholders about the future of the company.”

To date, the Company's flagship brand GlucoDown, has garnered nearly 12,000 reviews at Amazon and the brand has earned top ratings from consumers across all flavors. The Company's newly launched brand, Fiber Up, positions the Company in the soluble fiber supplement market segment and competes with Metamucil. In part, due to the high profile of the Company's fiber nutrition brands at Amazon and leading retailers, the Company estimates its shareholder base now exceeds more than 1,000 individual investors.

Glucose Health, Inc.'s consumer-healthcare business focus on fiber nutrition continues to demonstrate strong marketplace traction. GlucoDown, supporting healthy glucose metabolism, is now distributed nationwide in the diabetic-care sections at select Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

The Company's consumer-healthcare business focus on soluble fiber nutrition is fully aligned with national public-health priorities. Dietary fiber has been formally designated a“nutrient of public health concern” by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-due to widespread under-consumption across the American population.

Glucose Health, Inc.'s expanding portfolio of soluble-fiber drink mixes and other planned dietary fiber formats including sodas, waters, nutrition bars, and other products positions the Company within this public-health initiative and at the forefront of consumer demand for accessible metabolic-wellness solutions.

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) formulates and markets soluble-fiber nutrition products supporting healthy glucose metabolism and broader metabolic wellness. The Company's brands-GlucoDown and Fiber Up-are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Glucose Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations 888-987-6315... OTC: GLUC