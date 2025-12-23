403
Israel claims its strike on Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members
(MENAFN) Israel’s military said on Tuesday that an airstrike carried out a day earlier in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three individuals it identified as members of Hezbollah.
According to a military statement, one of those killed was allegedly holding a dual role, serving both within Hezbollah and Lebanon’s intelligence services. No immediate response was issued by Hezbollah, and Lebanese officials also did not comment on the claim.
Local reports indicated that three people were killed on Monday when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the Aqtnit–Quneitra road in the Sidon area.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024 following more than a year of exchanges along the border linked to the conflict in Gaza. During that period, over 4,000 people were killed and around 17,000 were wounded.
As part of the truce, Israeli troops were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in January. However, the pullout has only been partial, with Israeli forces still stationed at five military positions along the border.
