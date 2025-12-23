403
Top Syrian Officials Set for Talks with Russian Counterparts in Moscow
(MENAFN) A senior Syrian delegation touched down in Moscow Tuesday for discussions with Russian counterparts, local media outlets confirmed, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
A Syrian news agency, referencing a Foreign Ministry declaration, reported the delegation comprised Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and representatives from the General Intelligence Directorate.
The news agency offered no specifics regarding the substance of the delegation's negotiations with Russian authorities, leaving the precise agenda and objectives of this high-level meeting unclear to international observers.
The arrival signals ongoing coordination between Damascus and Moscow as both nations navigate complex regional dynamics and maintain their strategic partnership amid evolving geopolitical pressures across the Middle East.
