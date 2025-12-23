403
Lindsey Graham Urges Tougher Measures on Russia, China’s Energy Trade
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham has called on Washington to intensify its restrictions against Russia. His proposal includes penalizing China for its fuel purchases from Moscow and confiscating vessels transporting Russian crude oil.
Last month, US President Donald Trump introduced a plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. However, Kiev and its European allies dismissed the initiative, arguing it favored Russia. They countered with alternative proposals while accusing Moscow of obstructing peace negotiations.
During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Graham, a staunch critic of Russia, reinforced this viewpoint. He asserted that Moscow has “rebuffed all our efforts” to end the confrontation and would refuse to sign any peace accord “until we increase pressure.”
Graham emphasized, “If [Russian President Vladimir Putin] says no this time... sign my bill that has 85 co-sponsors and puts tariffs on countries like China, who buy cheap Russian oil.” He explained that the legislation he authored would impose duties of up to 500% on imports from nations continuing to purchase Russian energy. He added, “Seize ships that are carrying sanctioned Russian oil like you’re doing in Venezuela. If Putin says no, we need to dramatically change the game.”
