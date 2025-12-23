Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye Advances Trade And Transit Cooperation With Azerbaijan And OTS

Turkiye Advances Trade And Transit Cooperation With Azerbaijan And OTS


2025-12-23 07:06:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Turkiye is actively working to liberalize bilateral and transit transport with Azerbaijan and within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), aiming to reduce waiting times at ports and land borders and expand the use of electronic document systems, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN23122025000195011045ID1110516830



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search