Chinese Father, Son Reunite After U.S. ICE Separation
(MENAFN) A Chinese citizen detained in New York and separated from his six-year-old child for multiple weeks has been deported to China alongside the boy, a community advocate confirmed.
Fei Zheng and his son, Yuanxin, touched down in China late Friday, according to Jennie Spector, a community activist who maintained close coordination with Zheng throughout his detention ordeal.
Spector said she verified the father and son's arrival through a Zheng acquaintance in China, noting sustained communication with Zheng both preceding and during his custody period, media reported.
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The New York Times via email that "ICE does not separate families," explaining that parents receive options to either undergo removal with their children or designate alternative caregivers. She stated Zheng and his son "were given a lawful order of removal as a family unit."
"Mr. Zheng refused to board the plane and was acting so disruptive and aggressive that he endangered the child's wellbeing," McLaughlin said, adding that defying a judge's deportation order constitutes criminal behavior.
Spector, however, contended Zheng ultimately accepted the deportation directive to achieve reunion with his son, characterizing the resolution as "very sad" and asserting the pair faced unjust treatment as criminals.
"We are happy to report we were able to remove the family back to their home country," McLaughlin added in the email.
Spector previously told media that Zheng and his son entered custody during a routine check-in at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices in New York City on November 26.
She indicated this marked Zheng's third detention since crossing into the US from the Mexican border with his son in April, noting he had expressed fears about returning to China. She did not elaborate on the nature of those concerns.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Zheng was held in immigration detention at the Orange County Correctional Facility, while his son was transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees the care of unaccompanied immigrant children.
The case ignited fury among community activists, who condemned the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies for separating the father and son, emphasizing the child had only recently started first grade at a public school.
Over 200 demonstrators, including members of the boy's school community, participated in an anti-ICE protest in Astoria, Queens, earlier this month, organizers said, adding that the family had no other relatives in New York.
