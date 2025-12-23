403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wellbeing Must Remain a Priority During the Holiday Season, Says VIWELL
(MENAFN- auroratheagency) Dubai, UAE — 23 December 2025 — VIWELL, a digital wellbeing platform dedicated to helping individuals and organizations achieve long-term physical, mental, social, and financial wellbeing, is reminding individuals, families, and organizations of the importance of prioritizing wellbeing during one of the busiest times of the year.
With increased stress levels, disrupted routines, financial pressures, travel fatigue, and emotional strain often accompanying the holiday season, VIWELL emphasizes that even small, intentional wellbeing practices can make a meaningful difference in maintaining balance and overall wellbeing.
“Wellbeing should remain a year-round priority, regardless of the season or circumstances,” said Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL. “Whether working from the office or remotely, attending social gatherings, or spending time with family and friends, it’s important not to set aside healthy habits. Maintaining wellbeing during the festive season allows us to enjoy it more fully and start the new year with greater energy, clarity, and balance. Simply put, wellbeing must remain a priority at any time of the year.”
To support wellbeing throughout the holiday season, VIWELL shares the following practical tips across its core wellbeing pillars:
Physical Wellbeing
•Be mindful of food choices during gatherings and celebrations
•Maintain regular physical activity, even in shorter sessions
•Make time to rest and unwind
•Prioritize quality sleep
Mental Wellbeing
•Take moments of stillness to reset and reflect
•Practice gratitude to support a positive mindset
•Set realistic expectations to reduce stress and prevent overwhelm
•Acknowledge and accept personal emotions
•Seek support when needed
•Stay connected with trusted friends and family
Social Wellbeing
•Value personal downtime
•Balance social commitments
•Engage in meaningful interactions that uplift rather than drain energy
Financial Wellbeing
•Plan ahead for holiday expenses
•Set and follow a realistic budget
“At VIWELL, our mission is to empower people to feel better, live well, and thrive—during the holidays and beyond,” Husary added. “Wellbeing is a lifestyle, and the festive season is one of the most important times to remain mindful and intentional.”
VIWELL also encourages organizations to champion employee wellbeing during the holiday season by fostering supportive workplace environments, offering stress-management resources, and promoting healthy work–life balance.
With increased stress levels, disrupted routines, financial pressures, travel fatigue, and emotional strain often accompanying the holiday season, VIWELL emphasizes that even small, intentional wellbeing practices can make a meaningful difference in maintaining balance and overall wellbeing.
“Wellbeing should remain a year-round priority, regardless of the season or circumstances,” said Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL. “Whether working from the office or remotely, attending social gatherings, or spending time with family and friends, it’s important not to set aside healthy habits. Maintaining wellbeing during the festive season allows us to enjoy it more fully and start the new year with greater energy, clarity, and balance. Simply put, wellbeing must remain a priority at any time of the year.”
To support wellbeing throughout the holiday season, VIWELL shares the following practical tips across its core wellbeing pillars:
Physical Wellbeing
•Be mindful of food choices during gatherings and celebrations
•Maintain regular physical activity, even in shorter sessions
•Make time to rest and unwind
•Prioritize quality sleep
Mental Wellbeing
•Take moments of stillness to reset and reflect
•Practice gratitude to support a positive mindset
•Set realistic expectations to reduce stress and prevent overwhelm
•Acknowledge and accept personal emotions
•Seek support when needed
•Stay connected with trusted friends and family
Social Wellbeing
•Value personal downtime
•Balance social commitments
•Engage in meaningful interactions that uplift rather than drain energy
Financial Wellbeing
•Plan ahead for holiday expenses
•Set and follow a realistic budget
“At VIWELL, our mission is to empower people to feel better, live well, and thrive—during the holidays and beyond,” Husary added. “Wellbeing is a lifestyle, and the festive season is one of the most important times to remain mindful and intentional.”
VIWELL also encourages organizations to champion employee wellbeing during the holiday season by fostering supportive workplace environments, offering stress-management resources, and promoting healthy work–life balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment