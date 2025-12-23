403
DeVANS GianChand Dominates Global Stage: Wins Gold at Spirits Selection at Belgium, its three expressions sweep awards at Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards
(MENAFN- 1) New Delhi, December 23, 2025: DeVANS's GianChand Manshaa, the peated Indian Single Malt from Jammu adds yet another feather to its illustrious cap, clinching the prestigious Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025, Belgium, becoming the sole Indian single malt to claim this elite honour at the competition. The triumph spotlights Manshaa's unrivalled excellence as a peated masterpiece, meticulously crafted in Jammu with pristine Himalayan water that embodies the region's singular terroir.
The unique Jammu climate and water coupled with the experience of making malts for more than 50 years in customised copper pot stills has resulted in a masterpiece which has taken the world by storm. Launched only in July at the Delhi & Hyderabad Duty Free followed by retail launch in Gurgaon, Jammu and Goa, the peated single malt has already won the International Whisky Of The Year and the Grand Gold at ISW 2025 in Germany this year ahead of long-established whisky power houses, and now the Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection in Belgium. The whisky boasts of multilayered notes of long medicinal peat smoke, citrus, and spice resulting in a charming smokiness very distinct from other peated malts. Whisky expert Jim Murray praised Manshaa for its appealing smokiness, calling the peat lively and noting a refined tasting experience.
This accolade arrives amid impressive growth in India's Indian single malt segment which surged over 25% in 2024 to significantly outsell Scottish single malts for the first time, fuelled by innovation, unique tropical maturation and global accolades, making it a major turning point for this segment.
The three expressions of GianChand won Platinum medals and garnered three of the top 5 places at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards (LVGSA) in Las Vegas, Nevada, 2025 in the world whiskey category underscoring the brand’s quality standard across all expressions.
DeVANS Manshaa is priced at 8,500 in Gurgaon and is presently available in Jammu, Delhi-NCR and Goa. DeVANS plans to introduce its single malts in other states especially Maharashtra and Karnataka in the near future inviting connoisseurs across the country to experience their exceptional malts. These achievements position GianChand as a leader among global single malts, celebrating India's rising mastery in premium spirits.
