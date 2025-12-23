Ataibeckley Added To The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atai Beckley N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments, today announced its common stock has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025.

“2025 has been a defining year for AtaiBeckley, marked by meaningful progress across our pipeline and corporate foundation. We strengthened our balance sheet by raising approximately $300 million, advanced multiple clinical programs toward late-stage development, deepened our leadership in next-generation mental health therapeutics through the strategic combination between atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech, and are looking forward to the corporate domiciliation to the U.S expected around year end” said Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of AtaiBeckley.“As we look ahead, AtaiBeckley is entering a pivotal phase and is well positioned to translate scientific leadership into long-term value for both patients and shareholders, as our recent addition to the NBI further validates.”

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NBI is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NBI must meet certain eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

The NBI is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information about the NBI, please visit .

About Atai Beckley N.V.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting, and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new possibilities in mental health by providing effective, commercially scalable, and convenient interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

