You Won't Believe What Bengaluru Man Bought On Swiggy Instamart For Around ₹2 Lakh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Swiggy Instamart has released its year-end order analysis, offering fascinating insights into how Indians shopped in 2025. The report sheds light not only on the smallest and largest orders of the year but also on standout carts, big spenders, the most-ordered products, and more. In 2025, Indians turned to Swiggy Instamart for everything from iPhones to milk, gold, silver, and beyond.

Here are some of the“standout orders” from the year

A Bengaluru user spent nearly ₹2 lakh during Diwali, purchasing a 1 kg silver brick worth ₹1,97,000. On Dhanteras, Instamart saw a sparkling surge in gold purchases, with orders increasing by over 400% compared to 2024, reflecting how Indians now rely on quick-commerce platforms for both everyday essentials and high-value luxury items, the report said.

In Hyderabad, a gadget enthusiast spent ₹4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in a single tap, while a tech lover from Noida splurged ₹2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuum cleaners all at once.

Another notable highlight from the report was a Chennai user who spent over ₹1 lakh in a single year on condoms. Placing 228 separate orders, the user's total spending reached ₹1,06,398, with the gender unspecified.

Swiggy Instamart's top spender of 2025 was a user from Kochi, Kerala, who spent over ₹22 lakh – adding everything to cart, from 22 iPhone 17s, 24K gold coins, a Philips air fryer, and even everyday items such as Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream, and fresh fruits.

According to the 2025 trends, curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk, and bananas were the real Kitchen MVPs, dominating repeat orders across India.

Swiggy also found a die-hard curry leaves lover, who, they said, placed 368 orders of curry leaves, practically one for every day of the year.

In 2025, India ordered more than 4 packets of milk per second, enough to fill over 26,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, said Swiggy.

Indian love for dairy was also highlighted in their ordering history - Paneer outsold cheese by more than half. And for every 10 cheese orders, about 9 went to butter and spreads.

Only masala-flavoured chips were able to satisfy the late-night binges in Indian. These chips claimed the #1 spot for late-night orders in 9 of the top 10 cities.