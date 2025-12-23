Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greta Thunberg Arrested In London Under Terrorism Act During Pro-Palestinian Protest

2025-12-23 07:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday, December 23, during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to the Palestinian support groups. Greta Thunberg was reportedly arrested under Terrorism Act.

More details are being added

Live Mint

