WBD's Shareholder Reportedly Says Paramount's Latest Offer Falls Short: If They're 'Serious About Winning...'

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s (WBD) fifth-largest shareholder, Harris Oakmark, reportedly said on Tuesday that the latest offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) is not adequate.

According to a Reuters report, the investor said Paramount's latest bid and Netflix Inc.'s (NFLX) original offer are a toss-up, and that there is a cost involved in changing paths.

“If Paramount is serious about winning, they're going to need to provide a greater incentive,” said Alex Fitch, Harris Oakmark portfolio manager and Director of U.S. Research, according to the report.

Paramount Skydance shares edged up by 0.1% in Tuesday's pre-market trade, while Warner Bros. Discovery shares were up around 0.2%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Paramount trended in the 'neutral' territory, while users felt 'bearish' about Warner Bros. Discovery.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.