Safety Tech is Now Your Co-Pilot: All-New Nissan KICKS
Dubai, UAE, 23 December 2025 - When Nissan fleshed out the all-new second-generation KICKS, they went for a ground-up redesign. A vehicle that gets serious about safety, technology, and iconic design.
Beyond the sharper looks and two-tone paint schemes, Nissan loaded this crossover with driver assistance tech that used to be reserved for vehicles twice its price. Think semi-autonomous highway cruising, 360-degree cameras, and safety systems that watch the road ahead better than most drivers can.
All that, brought together by Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, at a starting price of AED 79,900.
What kind of tech are we talking?
A system that handles steering, acceleration, and braking on highways. Set your speed, pick your following distance, and the KICKS keeps you centered in your lane while maintaining a safe gap from the car ahead. For anyone who's sat through rush hour on Sheikh Zayed Road, this is a legitimate revelation. ProPILOT doesn't replace attentive driving, but it takes enough off your plate that long drives no longer feel like endurance tests.
What about the rest of the safety gear?
Comprehensive doesn't begin to cover it. Predictive Forward Collision Warning monitors two vehicles ahead, not just the one directly in front of you. When the car two spots up hits the brakes, you get a heads-up before the car in front of you even reacts. Combine that with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, and you've got a crossover actively working to prevent accidents before they happen.
Blind Spot Intervention does more than warn you when someone's lurking in your blind spot, it can gently nudge you back into your lane if you’re drifting out. Lane Departure Prevention does similar work, keeping you centered even if you're momentarily distracted. Then there's the Around View Monitor, which stitches together feeds from four cameras to give you a bird's-eye view of your KICKS. A gamechanger when parallel parking in Jumeirah or squeezing into tight Dubai Marina spots.
What about entertainment and comfort?
The SL trim gets Nissan's party piece: a 24.6-inch Monolith Digital Display that stretches across the dashboard. It combines the driver's cluster and infotainment screen into one seamless unit, and it looks properly futuristic. The graphics are crisp, the interface responds quickly, and everything from navigation to drive modes lives right where you'd expect it. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is wireless charging, so your phone stays topped up without the cable clutter.
The panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin, making it feel airier than its compact footprint suggests. Between the 10-speaker Bose system and the ambient LED lighting, the interior feels several segments above where the KICKS is actually positioned.
Does it look the part?
Absolutely. Nissan nailed the exterior proportions. The grille exudes sophistication, while LED signature lighting front and rear gives the KICKS a distinctive nighttime presence. 19” machine-finished alloy wheels add visual heft, and the floating roof design, complete with dual-tone color options, lends this crossover an avant-garde presence.
Worth checking out?
For drivers evaluating crossovers that put technology and safety first without compromising on style, the KICKS deserves serious consideration.
Available through multiple showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, the Nissan KICKS comes with a 5 year warranty and 5 years of roadside assistance. With over 50 years of experience delivering quality vehicles and support across the region, Arabian Automobiles backs the KICKS with the kind of aftersales care that makes ownership truly hassle-free.
