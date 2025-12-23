KPMG Delivers 5.1% Rise In Global Revenue.



Network-wide investments deliver growth across all functions:

Tax & Legal Services up 7.5%, Audit up 6.0% and Advisory up 2.9%

Growth across all regions amid challenging global market conditions:

Americas up 5.6%, Asia Pacific up 4.7% and EMA up 4.7% Global headcount grows by 1.8% to 276,030.

London, December 2025: KPMG International today announced globally aggregated revenues on a continued operations basis for KPMG firms of $39.8 billion for the year ended 30 September 2025 (FY25), marking a 5.1% increase in local currency terms and 5.4% in US$ from FY24. This reflects growth across all regions and functions, with the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMA regions each contributing to the firm's strong performance. Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International said:

“Our results show that the multi-billion dollar investments we've made are driving sustainable growth across KPMG globally. I am proud of our teams' commitment to delivering high-quality services and making a positive impact for clients, people, and society. At a time of unprecedented change and volatility, KPMG's combination of deep local presence and strong global connectivity means we are well positioned to support clients with highly complex, interconnected challenges – both now and into the future.” Multidisciplinary growth:



Tax & Legal Services grew by 7.5%, driven by client demand for our AI-enabled managed service and transformation capability, and assisting clients in navigating global tax reform.

Audit grew 6.0%, underpinned by continued investments in audit quality and transformative AI capabilities, and growing demand for assurance services. Advisory grew 2.9%, with continued demand for our managed services and rapid growth in the number of client projects delivered jointly with alliance partners this year.

In 2023, KPMG announced a 3-year US$4.2 billion investment plan as part of its Collective Strategy, focused on technology, talent, and sustainability. These investments continued to drive growth across KPMG's multidisciplinary organization:Regional growth:

Despite challenging global market conditions, we saw strong growth across our regions, with Americas up 5.6%, Asia Pacific up 4.7% and EMA up 4.7% as we supported clients responding to the changing economic, regulatory and technology environment. In AI:

Over the last year, KPMG member firms have supported some of the world's largest organizations to help unlock the potential for AI to deliver growth and competitive advantage.



We launched KPMG Workbench – KPMG's foundational and single AI platform designed to scale global adoption and integration of AI. KPMG Workbench combines advanced AI agents with the insight, judgment and expertise of our people to help deliver smarter solutions for clients.

We've worked alongside KPMG's global alliance partners to embed leading AI technologies into client and delivery platforms: KPMG Digital Gateway, KPMG Velocity and KPMG Clara, driving elevated value for clients.

Our teams are expanding AI assurance services to provide independent, third-party assurance to help clients build trust as they use and scale AI ethically and responsibly.

Our multidisciplinary approach has enabled us to maximize talent globally and share learnings across functions and member firms. We launched our landmark global study with the University of Melbourne: Trust, attitudes and use of artificial intelligence to explore the impact AI is having on individuals and organizations.

Across our network, we are embedding AI into our platforms and offerings and deploying agents to improve client and employee experience. Our KPMG Trusted AI framework continues to drive our approach, with a focus on controls, governance and oversight, to enable the ethical and responsible implementation of AI.In talent:

KPMG's global headcount grew to 276,030 over FY25, as we continued to invest in talent, with a particular focus on specialist hires in strategic growth areas like AI and Tax & Legal services.

Learning and development continues to be a significant area of investment. Given the critical importance of digital and AI skills, we have built a wide range of technology learning pathways that create a consistent framework and provide accessible content to support upskilling, career mobility and innovation across KPMG firms.

KPMG member firms have also continued to be recognized as leading employers, recognizing our commitment to talent investment, professional development, and colleague wellbeing. We are proud that our commitment to being a leading employer was again recognized in the TIME magazine's – World's Best Companies of 2025. In sustainability:

KPMG member firms continued to support clients across the globe with sustainability services, driving strong revenue growth through the deployment of integrated solutions focused on turning climate commitments into business value, from science-based decarbonization roadmaps to ESG data transformation and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Through Our Impact Plan strategy, KPMG is advancing its own sustainability ambitions with updated and enhanced decarbonization targets, and continued momentum towards helping economically empower 10 million disadvantaged young people by 2030. Throughout FY25 we have expanded our global partnerships with UNESCO and WWF, working collaboratively to progress positive outcomes in education and placing people at the heart of the net zero transition.