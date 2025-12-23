403
KPMG Delivers 5.1% Rise In Global Revenue.
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) US$39.8 billion global revenues driven by network-wide investment in key growth drivers.
Highlights:
Network-wide investments deliver growth across all functions:
Tax & Legal Services up 7.5%, Audit up 6.0% and Advisory up 2.9%
Americas up 5.6%, Asia Pacific up 4.7% and EMA up 4.7%
Tax & Legal Services grew by 7.5%, driven by client demand for our AI-enabled managed service and transformation capability, and assisting clients in navigating global tax reform.
Audit grew 6.0%, underpinned by continued investments in audit quality and transformative AI capabilities, and growing demand for assurance services.
Advisory grew 2.9%, with continued demand for our managed services and rapid growth in the number of client projects delivered jointly with alliance partners this year.
We launched KPMG Workbench – KPMG's foundational and single AI platform designed to scale global adoption and integration of AI. KPMG Workbench combines advanced AI agents with the insight, judgment and expertise of our people to help deliver smarter solutions for clients.
We've worked alongside KPMG's global alliance partners to embed leading AI technologies into client and delivery platforms: KPMG Digital Gateway, KPMG Velocity and KPMG Clara, driving elevated value for clients.
Our teams are expanding AI assurance services to provide independent, third-party assurance to help clients build trust as they use and scale AI ethically and responsibly.
Our multidisciplinary approach has enabled us to maximize talent globally and share learnings across functions and member firms.
We launched our landmark global study with the University of Melbourne: Trust, attitudes and use of artificial intelligence to explore the impact AI is having on individuals and organizations.
