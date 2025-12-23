Africa24 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2025 In Morocco : An Exceptional Editorial Deployment

On the occasion of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, taking place from Sunday 21 December 2025 to Sunday 18 January 2026, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) is implementing an unprecedented, immersive and multi-platform editorial deployment to offer viewers across the continent and around the world a unique and engaging experience at the heart of Africa's greatest sporting competition.

AFRICA24 is mobilizing its teams and special correspondents to deliver 360° coverage-TV, digital platforms and social media-providing an exclusive perspective on Morocco, its infrastructures, its host cities and the vibrant atmosphere of its citizens.

Full CAN Morocco 2025 coverage:

COMPREHENSIVE, EXCLUSIVE AND INNOVATIVE COVERAGE

The Group offers an exceptional daily programming lineup, in French and English, through a unique TV and digital system that includes :

MAROC: AFRICA - A Journey Through the Continent's Showcase

At the heart of Morocco's Royal Vision for Africa, AFRICA24 presents an unparalleled journey into the development of this flagship nation: from industry to craftsmanship, from finance to diplomacy, from geopolitical influence to major international events-the Kingdom of Morocco shines for Africa.

JT CAN - THE DAILY AFCON NEWS JOURNAL

All match summaries, results, reactions, analyses and behind-the-scenes moments, with full immersion alongside each team and their supporters.

Africa 24 Football Club: 26-MINUTE ANALYSIS MAGAZINE

Every day, AFRICA24 delivers expert analysis on matches, tactical issues, team performances, portraits of players and coaches, inspiring stories and the journeys of former African internationals.

A magazine crafted to the rhythm of a historic Morocco 2025 AFCON.

AFRICA24 GROUP – 360° COVERAGE

Global broadcasting reaching 120 million households

With Africa24, Together, let's transform Africa.

ABOUT AFRICA24 GROUP:

Founded in 2009, the Africa24 Group is the leading TV and digital media publisher on the continent, with four full HD channels distributed across major broadcasting platforms. A leader among decision-makers and executives, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leaders in African news broadcasting.

Africa24 strengthened this leadership through sports with Africa24 Sport, the first African channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries showcasing the artistic and cultural talent of Africa's youth.

As the continent's leading audiovisual brand, AFRICA24 Group operates four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:



AFRICA24 TV: Leader in African news in French, published by AMedia



AFRICA24 English: Leader in African news exclusively in English



AFRICA24 Infinity: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art, culture

AFRICA24 Sport: The first channel dedicated to sports information and competitions



The AFRICA24 Group also operates myafrica24 (Google Play Store and App Store), the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on all screens (TV, tablets, smartphones, computers).

More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell... and more than 8 million followers across digital and social platforms.