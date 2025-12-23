403
Trump's“Golden Fleet” Plan Tests Whether U.S. Shipbuilding Can Catch Up
Trump pitched a“Trump-class” warship and a“Golden Fleet” push to modernize the Navy and narrow the gap with China.
The Navy also rolled out FF(X), a frigate based on the Coast Guard's Legend-class cutter, to be built by HII in Newport News, Virginia.
The challenge is delivery, after years of bureaucracy, delays and cost overruns.
At Mar-a-Lago, the reveal leaned into visuals: posters of a futuristic USS Defiant firing a laser; Trump raising his fist in a pose echoed from the moments after he survived an assassination attempt in 2024; and the ship framed by the Statue of Liberty.
Trump said U.S. ships have become“old, tired and obsolete,” and claimed the Navy would“lead the design... along with me,” because he is“very aesthetic.”
He said the effort would start with two ships and could rise to 25. Navy Secretary John Phelan backed the project, calling it essential and promising unmatched lethality.
The deeper story is industrial. A recent CSIS assessment credits China with roughly 53% of global shipbuilding, while the United States builds about 0.1%. That gap shapes how quickly each side can expand and sustain fleets, especially in a crisis.
The concept also stretches naval tradition. The U.S. has not built battleships since the 1940s, shifting to carriers, submarines, and missile-armed surface ships.
Lasers exist but remain limited in role, and earlier big bets like railguns were shelved. Supporters say a“Trump-class” ship would eventually succeed Arleigh Burke destroyers built around the Aegis combat system.
That makes the Navy's separate December 19 announcement look more immediately actionable: FF(X), derived from a proven Coast Guard design, aimed at expanding a surface fleet officials say is only about one-third of what they need.
The administration has created a new Office of Shipbuilding and floated tax incentives to pull industry home. Branding is part of the pattern.
Trump has linked his name to the F-47 fighter (a nod to being the 47th president) and has renamed prominent institutions. The question is whether“Golden Fleet” turns into steel and schedules-or another top-down promise that collides with shipyard math.
