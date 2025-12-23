World's Smartest Man With IQ 276 Says Mathematics Proves The Existence Of God

A man referred to as the world's smartest individual has openly discussed his belief in the existence of God, asserting that mathematics can offer proof of this. YoungHoon Kim, a 36-year-old scientist from South Korea, claims to hold the world record for the highest IQ, at 276, as recognized by the World Mind Sports Council. For context, an IQ over 140 is considered genius-level, while notable figures like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking are thought to have had IQs around 160.

Kim is an artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur, and he also holds a degree in theology from Yonsei University in Seoul. In recent years, he has become known online for his belief that science and mathematics clearly indicate the existence of God.

Kim's Views on God

In December, Kim shared a brief message on Instagram that went viral, stating,“God is real 100 percent and Jesus is God.” He has also suggested that faith in Jesus may be connected to greater intelligence, creativity, and success in life.

However, some of his statements have stirred debate. He has claimed that Jesus will return within the next ten years and has made remarks about homosexuality that many find unacceptable.

In one of his most popular YouTube videos, Kim attempts to explain his belief in God using three key ideas from mathematics and logic.

Applying Mathematics

First, he compares the universe to a line drawn on a piece of paper. A line cannot exist without a starting point, and in the same way, Kim argues, the universe and life must have had a beginning. Since something does exist, there must have been a“first point” that started everything.

Second, he talks about time. Kim argues that if time stretched infinitely into the past with no beginning, we would never arrive at the present moment. He compares this to trying to count down to zero if you start from negative infinity.

Third, he uses multiplication as an example. If you multiply by one repeatedly, nothing changes or grows. He says this shows that the universe could not have developed on its own without an outside force introducing energy and complexity.

Based on these ideas, Kim concludes that there must be a first cause that is powerful, timeless, and intelligent. He says this first cause is what people refer to when they talk about God.

Kim has also stated repeatedly that Jesus was not only God in human form but also the most intelligent person who ever lived, surpassing famous thinkers like Einstein and Isaac Newton.

What the Other Scientists Think?

He is not the only highly intelligent person to express spiritual ideas. Chris Langan, an American man with an estimated IQ between 190 and 210, has also shared his views on God and the afterlife. Langan believes that when people die, consciousness moves into another form of existence rather than ending.

Kim has echoed this idea, suggesting that if reality is part of a larger whole, death may be a transition rather than an end. While many scientists disagree with these conclusions, Kim's views continue to fuel discussions about the relationship between intelligence, belief, and the meaning of existence.