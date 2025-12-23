Dr. Chun Ju Chang Highlights The Urgent Need For Stronger Support For Young Scientists In Cancer Research

International cancer researcher calls for greater mentorship, educational investment, and scientific engagement

New York, US, 23rd December 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Professor Chun Ju Chang, a globally respected cancer researcher and educator, has been featured in a new in-depth interview exploring her career, scientific journey, and the values that guide her work. Today, she is using that platform to raise awareness about a growing concern: the lack of sustained support and mentorship for young scientists entering the field of cancer research.







“I realised early in my career how much influence a mentor can have,” Chang said in the interview.“A lecturer's commitment and teaching style can change how a student learns and how confident they feel. We need to protect that part of science.”

A Critical Moment for the Next Generation

According to UNESCO, less than 30% of researchers worldwide are women, and even fewer hold senior positions in biomedical fields. At the same time, global cancer cases are projected to rise to over 28 million per year by 2040, creating an urgent need for new scientific leaders.

Chang believes the solution begins with stronger educational structures and more active engagement between established scientists and trainees.

“The way we support young researchers today will shape the discoveries of tomorrow,” she emphasised.

Why Mentorship Matters

While working at leading institutions-UCLA, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and now China Medical University-Chang saw firsthand how mentorship accelerates scientific progress. Research from Nature shows that early-career scientists with strong mentors are twice as likely to publish high-impact work.

“My own mentors passed on knowledge that shaped how I think and how I work,” Chang said.“I feel responsible for doing the same for the next generation.”

A Call to Action

Rather than calling for policy changes or institutional funding, Chang encourages individuals-students, academics, professionals, and community members-to take meaningful steps themselves.

“You do not need a title or a lab to support science,” she explained.“You can mentor, you can share knowledge, you can stay curious, and you can encourage young people to explore scientific questions.”

How the Public Can Support the Future of Cancer Science

Professor Chang offers several actions anyone can take:



Encourage young people to pursue STEM subjects and stay curious about how science affects everyday life.



Share educational resources with students, parents, and teachers in your community.



Support scientific discovery and communications with science journalism and publications.



Mentor someone-even informal guidance can change a student's direction.

Promote inclusive environments where women and underrepresented groups feel supported in scientific fields.



“Cancer research depends on bright, motivated people who believe they can make a difference,” Chang said.“We all have a role in helping them believe that.”

About Chun Ju Chang

Professor Chun Ju Chang is an award-winning cancer researcher known for her contributions to cancer biology and scientific education. She has held positions at world-leading institutions and served as a mentor to many researchers in academia around the globe.