Kuwait Nat'l Curling Team Participates In Qatar Int'l Open On Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Winter Games Club announced on Tuesday that the Curling National team will participate in Qatar International Open that kicks off on Wednesday in Doha.
The club president, Fehaid Al-Ajmi, said that the national team will be represented by Saud Al-Kanderi and Fatima Abdullatif.
Al-Ajmi noted that the team's participation in this three-day international gathering comes as part of preparing the curling players for upcoming competitions, as this sport is considered one of the most important Winter Olympic sports, expressing hopes that they will achieve a good result in the tournament.
He emphasized the club's commitment to developing its five sports, which, in addition to curling, include speed skating, ice hockey, figure skating, and skating, all of which are Olympic sports.
The national team participates alongside the host Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India and Belgium. (end)
