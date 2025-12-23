Pundits See Integrated Approach As Crucial To Success Of Waste Dumping Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- The National Executive Program to curb random dumping of waste for 2026–2027 translates a comprehensive government framework into a practical strategic plan aimed at improving cleanliness and safeguarding the environment and public health across the Kingdom.Environmental experts told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the program's success hinges on an integrated approach combining infrastructure development, effective legislation, smart enforcement, and behavioral change, ensuring tangible and sustainable impact in both urban and rural areas while enhancing quality of life and public health.They agreed that the program reshapes society's relationship with the environment, embeds principles of environmental justice, and converts environmental policies into measurable outcomes through a holistic model that integrates legislation, implementation, public awareness, and technology.CEO of the National Center for Environmental Justice (NCEJ), Mohammad Eyadat, said the environment is no longer a marginal issue but an urgent necessity directly linked to environmental human rights, foremost the right to a clean and healthy environment.He described the program's launch as a pivotal step to address random dumping, which has become an environmental, health, and economic challenge affecting quality of life, natural resources, and ecosystems.Eyadat noted the program will deliver concrete results in cities and rural areas by improving the urban landscape, reducing health nuisances, and narrowing service gaps in peripheral areas, valleys, and agricultural roads suffering from weak oversight.He stressed that upgrading waste management infrastructure, enhancing collection and transport efficiency, expanding sorting and recycling facilities, and strengthening public-private partnerships are essential, alongside providing practical alternatives to address improper behaviors.On legislation, he said Jordan has an advanced environmental legal framework, but the challenge lies in consistent and fair enforcement and unified oversight among the Ministry of Environment, municipalities, and specialized bodies to reinforce public trust and preventive deterrence.Environmental and climate media expert Zeina Hamdan said the program reflects advanced national awareness that waste management is no longer a traditional service issue but an environmental, health, and economic priority tied to quality of life and sustainable development.She emphasized the need to implement the program as an integrated, sustainable system, with source separation as a core pillar to ensure sustainability, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.Hamdan highlighted the "Blue Bin" application, a partnership between civil society Awraq Investments and the private sector, which connects sources of sorted waste with users such as collectors and recycling companies, bridging the gap between sorting and utilization, reducing landfill volumes, and supporting the circular economy.She added that integrating digital solutions and smart monitoring aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision, focused on resource efficiency and green job creation.Environmental expert Fahmi Abu Rub said random dumping causes soil and groundwater contamination through toxic leaks, including heavy metals and organic compounds, harming water quality, agriculture, and ecosystems.He warned that open burning worsens air pollution and health risks, while scattered waste fosters disease vectors, increasing respiratory, skin, and gastrointestinal illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly.Chairman of Environmental Societies Union, Omar Shoshan, said the program signals genuine political will to move from temporary fixes to a comprehensive, sustainable institutional approach.He expected clear positive impacts during 2026–2027, especially with improved infrastructure, unified municipal efforts, private-sector partnerships, clear performance indicators, stricter penalties, and the use of technology and smart monitoring to enhance compliance and response times.